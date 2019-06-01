Clear

Seeing art from the sky! Kids battled in the Student Field Sculpture Wars

People took to the sky to see the incredible work many students created in the grass.

Posted: Jun 1, 2019 11:19 PM
Posted By: Richard Solomon

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI)-- Artist have no set canvas. 

They can create artwork on anything, and anywhere. 

In Sullivan, in order to see the artwork of students of two high schools, you have to see it from up in the air!

For Will Sears, Saturday afternoon was his first time being up in the air. 

"It was scary at first, but then when we got up in the air it was pretty simple,"

He and Jade Tatom are two students who were participating in the Student Field Sculpture Wars.

It's made up of groups from Sullivan High School and the Masters Class Community Christian School. 

It's a competition to see which school can create the best design.

Students would team up, pick an image to create, then design it in the grass throughout the city of Sullivan.

Sears says all the hard work seems worth it.

"Just knowing that I did that is just wonderful because I didn't know I could do that with a lawnmower," said Sears, a student at the Master Class.

The project had a special meaning for Tatom also.

She told News 10 in a way, she followed her father's footsteps with this project.

"My dad's an artists. This is something that I can go along with my family and be like hey, look this is something artistic that I've done," said Tatom, a student at Sullivan High School. 

The project has inspired Sears to leave a bigger inprint and impact on the community and world.

"I can do wonderful thing to other people and to the world," said Sears. 

Sears told us that yes, he wants to win, but seeing the work he and many others did completed is victory in itself. 

Organizers hope that in the future, more schools can participate in this fun but educational experience. 

