See injured wildlife? Here's how you can help.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- When it comes to finding an injured animal, your human instincts might kick in to nurture and care. However, one local wildlife rehabilitator says one phone call can save a furry friend.

"This is Danica… she's our un-releasable chipmunk," began Sandy Blackburn, a Fountain County Wildlife Rehabilitator.

As a pup, Danica was stepped on while in a nest under mulch.

Those who found her contacted Blackburn who worked tirelessly to decrease Danica's brain swelling and ultimately saved her life.

If those who found her had not called for help, Blackburn said she wouldn't have made it.

"We got her as good as we could get her. The problem is, she's still not good enough to release. She doesn't do a lot of the chipmunk things that she needs to do in order to keep safe. She doesn't hoard food, she doesn't stuff her cheeks, and she doesn't climb very well at all," explained Blackburn.

Although Danica suffered permanent brain damage, she is an education ambassador and helps Blackburn teach about wildlife.

Department of Natural Resources License and Permit Supervisor Linnea Petercheff said once you confirm an animal's injury, provide a comfortable, quiet, and dark environment.

"If they're not in a safe situation where they can handle it with gloves and put it in a box, then I would say just leave it there, make sure you know where the location is and then call that rehabilitator," said Petercheff.

Once an animal has fully recovered, rehabilitators like Blackburn will release the animal back into the wild. However, if an animal suffers permanent damage like Danica, rehabilitators will do their best to give their life new meaning.

Blackburn stressed that it's illegal to keep wildlife if you're not licensed. Wildlife rehabilitators like Blackburn are volunteer-based and receive no funding, so, if you'd like to volunteer or donate, you can reach out to Blackburn here

Here are rehabilitators here or near the Wabash Valley:

Sandy Blackburn (Fountain & Parke County) - 765-585-5244

Sandy treats rabbits, squirrels, raccoons, opossums, skunks, groundhogs. (NO deer, coyotes, or foxes)

Robert Lange (Knox County) - 812-886-4831

You can contact Robert about coyotes, foxes, deer, bobcats, bats, and raptors.

Karen White (Vigo County) - 812-243-0622

Karen accepts mammals, reptiles, amphibians, and birds.

A full list of DNR Permitted Wildlife Rehabilitators can be found here.