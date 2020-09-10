Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

'See You in Terre Haute' organizers see progress in community plan

Organizers of the 'See You in Terre Haute" effort say they're making progress.

Posted: Sep 10, 2020 5:33 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Organizers of the 'See You in Terre Haute" effort say they're making progress.

It's been about a year since they announced the 2025 community plan. The group gave an update on Thursday.

They talked about the merger of Launch Terre Haute and the Chamber, a 21st Century Talent Designation to improve the workforce, and several beautification projects.

Organizers say it isn't the year they had in mind with the pandemic, but they're forging ahead.

One of the next projects involves work at Fairbanks Park in conjunction with Rose-Hulman.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 85°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 87°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 75°
Rockville
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 70°
Casey
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 79°
Brazil
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 85°
Marshall
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 85°
Cloudy Night
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sullivan students step outside of the classroom to give back to the environment

Image

Thursday Evening Forecast

Image

'See You in Terre Haute' organizers see progress in community plan

Image

Replacement named for Knox County judge who was killed in plane crash

Image

Police investigate break-in at Terre Haute restaurant

Image

One airlifted after Vigo County crash involving a motorcycle

Image

New gourmet cotton candy shop opens in Terre Haute

Image

Possible bomb threat at Great Dane Trailer, called off

Image

Police investigate possible bomb threat at Terre Haute Great Dane

Image

Northview Sullivan boys soccer

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Image

Greg Gibson talks about the progress in downtown Terre Haute...and what's coming next

Image

Part one: News 10's interview with Greg Gibson, the man behind Vigo County's casino project

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 255613

Reported Deaths: 8433
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook1324015100
DuPage15592540
Lake15379475
Will12505362
Kane11826317
St. Clair5779176
Madison4631113
Winnebago4609147
McHenry4161116
Champaign372820
Peoria271242
McLean269717
Rock Island251065
Kankakee243572
Sangamon203041
Unassigned1987219
Kendall176125
LaSalle141954
Tazewell130111
DeKalb127336
Coles115125
Macon113929
Jackson108624
Williamson106824
Boone93223
Clinton88419
Adams82910
Randolph8027
Effingham6801
Whiteside59919
Morgan57921
Grundy5535
Monroe55115
Henry5443
Ogle5315
Knox5053
Jefferson49937
Bureau4639
Union45124
Macoupin4106
Vermilion4094
Stephenson4036
Franklin3891
Marion3750
McDonough35215
Logan3461
Cass33711
Woodford3323
Jersey3267
Iroquois32119
Perry30913
Lee2871
Warren2771
Shelby2753
Montgomery27411
Christian2697
Livingston2454
Douglas2425
Fayette2173
Bond2124
Lawrence2060
Jo Daviess2002
Saline1913
Crawford1811
Moultrie1813
Cumberland1724
Jasper1677
Hancock1642
Greene1611
Wayne1522
Carroll1514
White1440
Washington1421
Pulaski1401
Johnson1260
Wabash1231
Clark1222
Clay1140
Mercer1135
Fulton1080
Mason1001
Piatt990
Edgar962
Richland964
Menard850
Pike851
Ford793
Massac741
Gallatin672
De Witt611
Marshall600
Henderson570
Scott530
Alexander511
Hamilton490
Edwards480
Stark411
Calhoun330
Schuyler310
Putnam260
Brown250
Hardin230
Pope231
Out of IL40

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 101485

Reported Deaths: 3397
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion19387752
Lake9601301
Elkhart5874101
St. Joseph554196
Allen5411187
Hamilton4259107
Vanderburgh281323
Hendricks2480118
Johnson2105122
Clark191053
Cass18979
Porter186043
Tippecanoe178513
Delaware161358
Vigo156617
Monroe155936
Madison143274
LaPorte125437
Howard116762
Floyd116058
Kosciusko110817
Bartholomew109756
Marshall93823
Boone89546
Dubois88717
Warrick87731
Hancock85042
Noble84132
Grant77532
Jackson7149
Henry66822
Wayne66212
Shelby63928
Morgan63135
LaGrange61811
Dearborn59628
Clinton57711
Daviess55725
Harrison51924
Lawrence48227
Montgomery47221
Putnam4668
White46413
Decatur43338
Knox3998
Miami3992
Greene38335
DeKalb3807
Fayette37812
Gibson3554
Jasper3512
Scott32710
Steuben3217
Sullivan31111
Jennings29012
Franklin28325
Carroll26213
Orange26124
Clay2565
Ripley2568
Washington2431
Posey2420
Whitley2346
Wabash2327
Jefferson2263
Wells2232
Starke2187
Fulton2152
Adams2093
Tipton20522
Perry19814
Randolph1947
Huntington1873
Spencer1763
Owen1561
Newton15110
Jay1460
Rush1414
Martin1310
Pike1141
Vermillion1130
Fountain1052
Pulaski1051
Brown912
Blackford882
Benton840
Parke822
Crawford770
Ohio747
Union700
Switzerland650
Warren381
Unassigned0224