'See You in Terre Haute' organizers see progress in community plan

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Organizers of the 'See You in Terre Haute" effort say they're making progress.

It's been about a year since they announced the 2025 community plan. The group gave an update on Thursday.

They talked about the merger of Launch Terre Haute and the Chamber, a 21st Century Talent Designation to improve the workforce, and several beautification projects.

Organizers say it isn't the year they had in mind with the pandemic, but they're forging ahead.

One of the next projects involves work at Fairbanks Park in conjunction with Rose-Hulman.