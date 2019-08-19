'See You in Terre Haute 2025' Now New Community Plan

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - For the first time in nearly 20 years, Terre Haute has a new community plan. "See You in Terre Haute 2025 is a joint collaboration between the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce, the City of Terre Haute, and the convention and visitors bureau. This new branding initiative replaces "A Level Above."

At a Monday morning news conference, Chamber President Kristin Craig said several months of extensive research went into developing this plan. This research includes results from surveys, as well as comments from community forums.

"As the plan started to come together and really take shape, and you could really see those comments and ideas start to fit together into little puzzle pieces that start to fit together into this big puzzle," said Craig, who spoke to News 10's Jon Swaner following the news conference. "So to be able to share that information with everybody today, I'm just thrilled about it."

Six pillars make up "See You in Terre Haute 2025." Some pillars you'd expect in a community plan, such as making improvements to economic development and infrastructure. But Craig said they didn't want to forget the area's people. That's why health & wellness, as well as quality of life, are also pillars that will see priority action items assigned to them.

"We really broke it down into some manageable chunks, some manageable plays, so we can tackle some specific issues individually that we hope will stack up to meeting those larger goals," said Craig.

Monday's news conference launches Phase 2 of the plan, which is taking it to the public. Each pillar, which also includes efforts to attract and retain talent, as well as increase tourism in the area, has task force members assigned to them.

"They're going to set some deadlines," Craig said. "They're going to say, 'you know what? I think this objective... we think we can get that accomplished in six months. Alright, so let's make that happen.' And the chamber will be here to provide resources to help make it happen."

To see the entire See You in Terre Haute 2025 plan, click here.

To download the See You in Terre Haute 2025 logo, click here.