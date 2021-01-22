See Sullivan County's new K9 Ace in action

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - On Thursday, we introduced you to the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office's new addition. That is their new K9 Ace.

Now, we have an exclusive look at Ace in action.

Ace is around nine-months-old. While he may be just a puppy, the Belgian Malinois is ready for work.

The sheriff's department has needed a K9 for several years. When Deputy Justin Copeland volunteered to fill that role - and the county supported his decision.

"The community came together amazingly, we got so many donations from so many different businesses. Everybody here was very generous. We had no problems getting the donations that we needed to buy Ace and get all of his training and safety equipment," Copeland said.

Sullivan County Sheriff Clark Cottom says Ace will be done with his training by this summer.