This Terre Haute woman set up a doorbell camera to combat package theft, but she discovered her mailman had some dance moves

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- Many of us are buying items online and avoiding the stores. The Federal Trade Commission says there have now been many reports of packages going missing since the start of the pandemic. To combat this some families have gotten a home security system.

Video security systems are becoming more and more common. Across the country, people have been catching moments on their cameras that can help solve crimes, capture a funny moment, or even show us the good in the world.

It all began in May when the Ashcraft family knew it was time to get a security camera. They wanted to make sure their neighborhood and their home stayed safe.

Jamie Ashcraft said, "And our camera has a deter feature so we turned it on and it alerts you, it whistles at you and says camera recording." She enjoys that feature the most, but she's not the only know who likes it.

When Jamie Ashcraft's mailman heard that sound for the first time he did something that put a smile on the family's face.

He danced.

Ashcraft shared the first video of him dancing and it went viral. The video now has 1.4 million views on Facebook, and he hasn't stopped getting his groove on!

Ashcraft has made a Facebook page where she posts all the videos. Both she and the mailman are shocked at the outpouring of love they have received.

She said, "He is just blown away. Every day he's just like wow I can't believe it's turned into this. He was like 'I was just trying to be goofy and now it's turned into this.' and I'm like I know it's insane."

Ashcraft says during this hard time we are all in she's just happy to share something that makes people smile.

