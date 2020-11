TERRE HAUTE Ind. (WTHI)- Secular Franciscans of Terre Haute and Friends served a warm breakfast at the Saint benedict soup kicthen for those who are in need and homeless.

If you missed Saturday's meal they will provide monthly free breakfasts and to go bags from 9am-10:30am on the fourth Saturday of every month.

St. Benedict Soup kitchen is located at 9th and Walnut Streets, Terre Haute.

These offered meals come at an especially important time during the holiday season and amid a pandemic.