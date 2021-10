TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A street has officially been renamed on the campus of Indiana State University.

Leaders at the university revealed signs for Cynthia Shepard Perry Way.

Perry is from Terre Haute and an ISU Alumna. She served as a United States Ambassador to several nations.

The street covers a half-mile of Fifth Street, from Tippecanoe Street to Cherry Street. The Board of Trustees approved the honorary name earlier this year.