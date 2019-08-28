Section of south 7th Street closed for tree removal

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A busy Terre Haute street will be closed through Thursday.
Crews are working to remove trees on South 7th Street from Hulman to Washington Streets.
That section of 7th Street will stay closed until Thursday around 4:00 p.m.
Drivers are asked to use an alternative route.
