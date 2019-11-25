Clear

Section of West Terre Haute to lose water for a day while crews swap water lines to new main

Starting on December 3, anyone on the town's water system will be under a boil order.

Nov 25, 2019
Chris Essex

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A section of West Terre Haute will spend part of a day in December without running water.

It is set to happen on December 3 from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

An official with the West Terre Haute Water Works says customers on South 6th, 7th, 8th, 9th, and 10th Streets will be impacted by the outage.

This is so crews can move the lines from the old main to the new main.

