Section of U.S. 50 in Lawrenceville set to close for emergency repairs

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ill. (WTHI) - A temporary closure of U.S. 50 in Lawrenceville, Illinois is set for Thursday evening.
It will allow for crews to make emergency pavement repairs in a construction zone between U.S. 50 and Route 1.
Illinois Department of Transportation says the closure is expected to last from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. central.
Drivers can expect delays and should avoid the area if possible.
