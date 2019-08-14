Section of U.S. 50 in Lawrenceville set to close for emergency repairs

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ill. (WTHI) - A temporary closure of U.S. 50 in Lawrenceville, Illinois is set for Thursday evening.

It will allow for crews to make emergency pavement repairs in a construction zone between U.S. 50 and Route 1.

Illinois Department of Transportation says the closure is expected to last from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. central.

Drivers can expect delays and should avoid the area if possible.