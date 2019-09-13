Lanes of U.S. 40 in Clay County reopen after gas leak

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A section of U.S. 40 in Clay County has reopened after a gas leak.
Crews closed the road from County Road 100 East to County Road 200 East near Harmony.
That was so Vectren could make repairs.
