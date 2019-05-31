Section of U.S. 150 set to close for bridge project

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A portion of U.S. 150 in Vigo County will be closed starting on Monday.
Crews will start doing a bridge deck overlay project just south of New Goshen, over Coal Creek.
You will be able to use State Road 63 as a detour.
The road should reopen in mid-July.
