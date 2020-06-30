Section of Terre Haute street closed through mid-August for construction

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A section of Crawford Street in Terre Haute was closed on Tuesday morning.
The closure goes from 13th to 19th Streets. It is for railroad and street construction.
It is expected to reopen by August 14.
(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Cook
|90122
|4554
|Lake
|9695
|415
|DuPage
|8993
|470
|Kane
|7674
|265
|Will
|6635
|319
|Winnebago
|3014
|92
|McHenry
|2010
|97
|St. Clair
|1863
|135
|Kankakee
|1269
|65
|Kendall
|955
|20
|Madison
|931
|68
|Rock Island
|912
|28
|Champaign
|854
|12
|Boone
|579
|21
|DeKalb
|542
|18
|Peoria
|487
|28
|Sangamon
|419
|31
|Jackson
|329
|19
|Randolph
|281
|7
|Stephenson
|268
|5
|McLean
|257
|13
|Ogle
|256
|4
|Clinton
|236
|17
|Macon
|228
|22
|LaSalle
|208
|17
|Union
|184
|19
|Whiteside
|183
|15
|Coles
|161
|17
|Grundy
|160
|4
|Iroquois
|157
|5
|Warren
|135
|0
|Cass
|129
|1
|Morgan
|127
|3
|Monroe
|126
|13
|Knox
|125
|0
|Tazewell
|122
|7
|Williamson
|114
|4
|Jefferson
|107
|17
|McDonough
|100
|15
|Lee
|97
|2
|Adams
|88
|1
|Henry
|86
|1
|Pulaski
|74
|0
|Vermilion
|66
|2
|Marion
|65
|0
|Macoupin
|51
|3
|Douglas
|50
|0
|Perry
|50
|1
|Jasper
|46
|7
|Christian
|43
|4
|Livingston
|43
|2
|Unassigned
|43
|0
|Jo Daviess
|42
|1
|Montgomery
|42
|1
|Jersey
|35
|1
|Woodford
|33
|2
|Ford
|31
|1
|Bureau
|25
|1
|Menard
|24
|0
|Fayette
|23
|3
|Alexander
|22
|0
|Mason
|22
|0
|Wabash
|22
|0
|Carroll
|21
|2
|Johnson
|20
|0
|Mercer
|19
|0
|Piatt
|19
|0
|Washington
|19
|0
|Crawford
|18
|0
|Hancock
|18
|1
|Shelby
|18
|1
|Moultrie
|17
|0
|Clark
|15
|0
|Fulton
|15
|0
|Franklin
|14
|0
|Bond
|13
|1
|Logan
|13
|0
|Schuyler
|13
|0
|Wayne
|13
|1
|Cumberland
|11
|0
|Effingham
|11
|1
|Massac
|11
|0
|Brown
|10
|0
|Edgar
|10
|0
|Greene
|9
|0
|Saline
|9
|0
|Henderson
|8
|0
|Marshall
|8
|0
|Lawrence
|7
|0
|De Witt
|4
|0
|Hamilton
|4
|0
|Richland
|4
|0
|White
|4
|0
|Stark
|3
|0
|Clay
|2
|0
|Edwards
|2
|0
|Gallatin
|2
|0
|Pike
|2
|0
|Calhoun
|1
|0
|Hardin
|1
|0
|Out of IL
|1
|0
|Pope
|1
|0
|Putnam
|1
|0
|Scott
|0
|0
(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Marion
|11279
|677
|Lake
|4781
|239
|Elkhart
|3003
|42
|Allen
|2621
|106
|St. Joseph
|1819
|65
|Cass
|1636
|9
|Hamilton
|1447
|98
|Hendricks
|1361
|99
|Johnson
|1231
|117
|Porter
|676
|36
|Madison
|642
|63
|Tippecanoe
|624
|8
|Clark
|614
|44
|Bartholomew
|578
|44
|Howard
|538
|55
|LaPorte
|522
|25
|Kosciusko
|477
|2
|Jackson
|451
|3
|LaGrange
|449
|6
|Noble
|431
|28
|Delaware
|423
|48
|Boone
|416
|41
|Hancock
|413
|35
|Shelby
|413
|25
|Marshall
|407
|3
|Vanderburgh
|407
|6
|Floyd
|358
|44
|Morgan
|316
|31
|Montgomery
|284
|20
|Grant
|283
|26
|Clinton
|278
|1
|Dubois
|258
|6
|White
|255
|10
|Decatur
|242
|32
|Monroe
|237
|28
|Henry
|232
|15
|Vigo
|220
|8
|Lawrence
|218
|24
|Harrison
|206
|22
|Dearborn
|199
|22
|Warrick
|194
|29
|Greene
|183
|31
|Miami
|180
|2
|Jennings
|170
|9
|Putnam
|164
|8
|DeKalb
|156
|4
|Scott
|154
|6
|Daviess
|135
|16
|Orange
|133
|23
|Wayne
|126
|6
|Franklin
|124
|8
|Steuben
|121
|2
|Perry
|119
|7
|Ripley
|112
|7
|Carroll
|107
|2
|Jasper
|107
|2
|Wabash
|106
|2
|Fayette
|95
|7
|Newton
|93
|10
|Whitley
|79
|4
|Randolph
|75
|4
|Huntington
|70
|2
|Starke
|67
|3
|Wells
|67
|1
|Jay
|66
|0
|Fulton
|65
|1
|Jefferson
|63
|1
|Washington
|63
|1
|Clay
|59
|4
|Knox
|59
|0
|Pulaski
|55
|1
|Rush
|53
|3
|Benton
|46
|0
|Adams
|45
|1
|Sullivan
|45
|1
|Owen
|43
|1
|Brown
|38
|1
|Gibson
|36
|2
|Blackford
|35
|2
|Posey
|30
|0
|Spencer
|30
|1
|Tipton
|30
|1
|Crawford
|28
|0
|Fountain
|28
|2
|Martin
|24
|0
|Switzerland
|23
|0
|Parke
|22
|0
|Ohio
|14
|0
|Warren
|14
|1
|Union
|13
|0
|Vermillion
|13
|0
|Pike
|6
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|192