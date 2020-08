CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced a traffic closure that will start on Wednesday.

A section of State Road 42 will be closed.

The closure is two miles west of State Road 59 between County Roads 300 and 425 East.

INDOT says the closure will be from 6:30 am to 7 pm.

Crews are working to replace a pipe structure.