Section of S.R. 154 to close for road work

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)- Starting Monday, September 9, there will be some lane closures on S.R. 154 near Graysville, in Sullivan County. That’s on the stretch of road between the Illinois state line and S.R. 63.

Crews will be sealing the road to extend the life of the pavement.

Work is expected to last about a week.

You will be able to drive through the area, with some restrictions.