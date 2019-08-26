TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Margaret Avenue from 1st Street to Prairieton Road is now closed.
Crews will be working to install sanitary pipes this week.
Work is expected to wrap up on Friday by 5:00 p.m.
Prairieton Road from Margaret to Voorhees is also closed for similar work.
That section is expected to reopen on Halloween.
Related Content
- Section of Margaret Avenue in Terre Haute closes for construction
- Section of Brown Avenue in Terre Haute closed Monday
- Margaret Avenue overpass officially reopens
- Construction on Margaret Avenue overpass ahead of schedule
- Margaret Avenue overpass project ahead of schedule
- Margaret Avenue to fully reopen on Wednesday
- Construction continues in Terre Haute
- Section of Locust Street closed on Thursday in Terre Haute
- Eastbound lane of busy Terre Haute road closed for construction
- Downtown Terre Haute road closed for Hulman Center Construction
Scroll for more content...