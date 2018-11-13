TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - There's an extended traffic alert in Terre Haute starting next week.
Starting on Monday, and lasting through November 27th, the railroad crossing on Locus Street at 10th Street will be closed for repair work.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area while crews are working.
Related Content
- Section of Locust Street to close for railroad repairs
- Section of Locust Street closed on Thursday in Terre Haute
- Terre Haute street closed for emergency repairs
- House fire in 2100 block of Locust Street ruled arson
- TRAFFIC: Section of Ohio closed Wednesday for gas line repair
- Detour ahead: Several Terre Haute railroad crossings set to close for repair work
- Terre Haute street set to close for road repairs
- Section of 8th Street to be closed until Friday
- Section of 24th Street closed through February 26
- Construction closes Vincennes street
Scroll for more content...