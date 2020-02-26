Section of Jeffries Ford Road in Parke County to close on Thursday

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A section of a Parke County road will be closed on Thursday.
Duke Energy and Parke County REMC will upgrade a substation on Jeffries Ford Road.
Because of the work, crews will close Jeffries Ford Road between Rosedale Road and Deer Run Road from 8:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
