Section of I-70 in Vigo County to close for one hour on Friday evening

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We have a traffic note to pass along regarding a section of Interstate 70 in Vigo County.
The westbound lanes at the three-mile-marker will be shut down from 8:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. for repairs.
Indiana State Police will divert traffic. They are asking the public to avoid the area at that time if possible.
