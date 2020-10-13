Section of 7th Street closed for railroad work

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A road closure will impact your commute for the rest of the week.
7th Street from Tippecanoe to Elm Street will be closed until Saturday, October 17.
This is for railroad repair and replacement.
A road closure will impact your commute for the rest of the week.
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A road closure will impact your commute for the rest of the week.
7th Street from Tippecanoe to Elm Street will be closed until Saturday, October 17.
This is for railroad repair and replacement.
(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Cook
|155567
|5304
|DuPage
|19467
|582
|Lake
|18366
|498
|Will
|15644
|402
|Kane
|14278
|335
|Winnebago
|7897
|158
|St. Clair
|7260
|202
|Madison
|6386
|148
|Champaign
|5389
|27
|McHenry
|5139
|119
|Peoria
|3950
|56
|McLean
|3683
|27
|Rock Island
|3388
|83
|Unassigned
|3073
|246
|Sangamon
|3003
|50
|Kankakee
|2980
|78
|Kendall
|2265
|26
|Tazewell
|2131
|44
|Macon
|2075
|48
|LaSalle
|1995
|58
|DeKalb
|1893
|41
|Coles
|1656
|37
|Williamson
|1564
|56
|Clinton
|1430
|23
|Boone
|1425
|24
|Adams
|1416
|11
|Jackson
|1354
|24
|Vermilion
|1288
|6
|Randolph
|1062
|13
|Whiteside
|1001
|21
|Effingham
|987
|3
|Ogle
|910
|6
|Knox
|892
|5
|Monroe
|799
|27
|Bureau
|798
|15
|Jefferson
|795
|39
|Grundy
|786
|7
|Henry
|758
|5
|Marion
|750
|7
|Morgan
|747
|24
|Christian
|708
|21
|Stephenson
|699
|7
|Franklin
|678
|5
|Union
|659
|25
|Macoupin
|647
|8
|McDonough
|574
|15
|Crawford
|572
|6
|Fayette
|547
|14
|Logan
|509
|3
|Shelby
|508
|7
|Lee
|505
|1
|Woodford
|491
|9
|Livingston
|480
|9
|Montgomery
|479
|14
|Saline
|442
|6
|Cass
|433
|11
|Jersey
|426
|20
|Iroquois
|415
|19
|Warren
|394
|5
|Wayne
|389
|7
|Bond
|387
|8
|Douglas
|385
|8
|Perry
|373
|16
|Jo Daviess
|360
|2
|Richland
|294
|11
|Fulton
|293
|0
|Lawrence
|288
|6
|Carroll
|277
|6
|Moultrie
|274
|4
|Johnson
|262
|0
|Washington
|259
|1
|Hancock
|252
|3
|Clay
|248
|3
|Greene
|248
|15
|Cumberland
|234
|5
|Clark
|233
|4
|Jasper
|229
|10
|Pulaski
|212
|1
|White
|209
|1
|Mason
|206
|1
|De Witt
|199
|2
|Pike
|197
|2
|Wabash
|184
|4
|Mercer
|179
|6
|Piatt
|174
|0
|Ford
|155
|6
|Menard
|150
|1
|Edgar
|132
|8
|Massac
|131
|2
|Marshall
|124
|1
|Alexander
|101
|1
|Hamilton
|90
|2
|Gallatin
|89
|2
|Henderson
|88
|0
|Scott
|84
|0
|Edwards
|80
|0
|Brown
|78
|0
|Putnam
|74
|0
|Schuyler
|71
|1
|Calhoun
|66
|0
|Stark
|64
|2
|Hardin
|46
|0
|Pope
|36
|1
|Out of IL
|1
|0
(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Marion
|23314
|771
|Lake
|11971
|339
|St. Joseph
|7967
|142
|Elkhart
|7646
|126
|Allen
|7158
|212
|Hamilton
|5529
|110
|Vanderburgh
|4950
|42
|Tippecanoe
|3169
|13
|Monroe
|3015
|37
|Hendricks
|2971
|128
|Johnson
|2740
|127
|Porter
|2642
|47
|Clark
|2595
|57
|Delaware
|2476
|70
|Vigo
|2229
|30
|Cass
|2128
|16
|Madison
|2050
|82
|LaPorte
|1883
|48
|Warrick
|1719
|57
|Floyd
|1602
|65
|Kosciusko
|1523
|18
|Howard
|1493
|65
|Bartholomew
|1293
|57
|Dubois
|1208
|21
|Marshall
|1189
|26
|Boone
|1115
|46
|Grant
|1088
|37
|Hancock
|1053
|44
|Henry
|1041
|27
|Noble
|1017
|33
|Wayne
|984
|17
|Jackson
|946
|10
|Morgan
|835
|40
|Dearborn
|791
|28
|Daviess
|754
|30
|Gibson
|744
|9
|Clinton
|740
|14
|Shelby
|725
|29
|LaGrange
|720
|12
|Harrison
|676
|24
|Putnam
|665
|15
|Lawrence
|648
|30
|Knox
|605
|10
|DeKalb
|598
|11
|Posey
|589
|3
|Montgomery
|533
|22
|White
|525
|15
|Steuben
|510
|9
|Fayette
|506
|14
|Miami
|495
|4
|Decatur
|478
|39
|Scott
|478
|11
|Greene
|467
|36
|Jasper
|455
|3
|Adams
|383
|4
|Sullivan
|381
|12
|Clay
|376
|6
|Whitley
|373
|6
|Ripley
|363
|8
|Orange
|345
|24
|Jennings
|341
|13
|Starke
|340
|7
|Spencer
|338
|6
|Wells
|334
|5
|Huntington
|330
|4
|Franklin
|327
|25
|Wabash
|321
|9
|Washington
|310
|2
|Jefferson
|307
|4
|Carroll
|299
|13
|Fulton
|291
|2
|Pike
|285
|7
|Randolph
|283
|8
|Perry
|255
|13
|Tipton
|254
|23
|Jay
|244
|2
|Fountain
|225
|2
|Newton
|190
|11
|Martin
|183
|0
|Owen
|183
|1
|Parke
|174
|2
|Rush
|172
|4
|Blackford
|165
|3
|Vermillion
|164
|1
|Crawford
|130
|1
|Pulaski
|124
|1
|Brown
|121
|3
|Benton
|94
|0
|Ohio
|90
|7
|Union
|85
|0
|Switzerland
|75
|0
|Warren
|59
|1
|Unassigned
|0
|227