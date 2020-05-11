TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute street will be closed for construction through the end of June.
This is part of 13th Street from Fort Harrison to Haythorne Avenue.
It started on Monday morning and will stay closed until June 26.
Related Content
- Section of 13th Street in Terre Haute closed for construction
- Construction project leaves parts of 13th and 14th Streets closed in Terre Haute
- Section of Margaret Avenue in Terre Haute closes for construction
- Construction closes Vincennes street
- Section of Locust Street closed on Thursday in Terre Haute
- Two busy Terre Haute streets close for construction projects
- Storm Sewer work begins on 13th Street in Terre Haute
- Section of South 13th closed in Terre Haute until March 6
- Terre Haute street closed for emergency repairs
- Construction continues in Terre Haute
Scroll for more content...