Garrett Sands Kindness Project hosts prom dress and tux giveaway

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Garrett Sands Kindness Project hosted its second ever prom dress and tux giveaway.

Teens filled the lower level of the Meadows Shopping Center on Saturday.

Volunteers filled the racks with hundreds of donated gowns.

Wabash Valley students were welcomed inside to pick out the perfect dress and accessories, with dressing room attendants on hand to help.

The Garrett Sands Kindness Project founder Jayna Sullivan said it makes her feel good to offer this giveaway in her son's honor.

"Doing things like this, keeping his name and memory out in the community means a lot to me. I don't get to do things for him anymore, so it means a lot to me to be able to do this for other people," said Sullivan.

Some of the teens at the giveaway will be able to wear what they picked out to one of two proms happening in Terre Haute this month.

The Landing at Fort Harrison will host a prom for Terre Haute North students on June 19th, and for south students on June 26th.

These events are not being organized through the Vigo County School Corporation.

Each event is limited to 200 people.