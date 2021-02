VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - We have an update about a fire at a Vincennes apartment.

The second person taken to the hospital in the fire has died.

A three-year-old was also killed in the fire.

It happened on Tuesday at a building on North 7th Street.

Fire officials have not released the names of the victims. The Indiana State Fire Marshal's Office and the Vincennes Fire Department are still investigating.