Second-graders take part in 'Mini Pioneer Days'

Vigo County students are connecting with their school lessons outside of the classroom...and they are learning what it was like to be a pioneer.

Posted: Sep 26, 2019 3:13 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -

This week, all second graders are taking part in 'Mini Pioneer Days' at Fowler Park.

The second-grade social studies curriculum focuses on communities.

These students are learning about community-life for pioneers hundreds of years ago.

Some of the activities involve cooking, music, weaving, and more.

"We do have the text and the activities in the classroom. But then to actually have a hands-on experience is really something that's a nice supplement to the curriculum that's already there," curriculum coordinator Holly Pies, said.

The full Pioneer Days will be on October 5 and 6.

