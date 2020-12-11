Man convicted of killing his two-year-old daughter for tipping over her training potty set to be executed tonight

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The federal government is expected to carry out its 10th execution of 2020, and second this week.

Alfred Bourgeois was sentenced to death in 2004.

He was convicted of abusing, torturing, and beating his two and a half-year-old daughter to death for tipping over a training potty.

His execution is scheduled for 6 pm at the prison in Terre Haute. News 10's Sarah Lehman is set to serve as a media witness.

Here's a breakdown of what Alfred Bourgeois was convicted of, according to the Department of Justice.

"Alfred Bourgeois abused, tortured, and beat to death his young daughter. After a paternity test identified Bourgeois as the father of a two-and-a-half-year-old girl and a court-ordered that he pay child support to the mother, Bourgeois took temporary custody of his daughter and brought her with him on a trucking route.

While on the trip, Bourgeois systematically abused and tortured her — including by punching her in the face, whipping her with an electrical cord, and burning the bottom of her foot with a cigarette lighter. In July 2002, Bourgeois arrived at the Corpus Christi Naval Air Station for a delivery. While backing his truck up to a loading dock, his daughter tipped over her training potty.

Bourgeois became enraged and repeatedly slammed the back of her head into the truck’s window and dashboard, killing her. On March 16, 2004, a jury in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas found Bourgeois guilty of murder within the special territorial jurisdiction of the United States, and unanimously recommended a death sentence, which the court imposed.

His conviction and sentence were affirmed on appeal, and his requests for collateral relief were ultimately rejected by federal courts. In July 2019, his execution was scheduled for Jan. 13, 2020, but legal impediments prevented the government from proceeding at that time. Bourgeois is scheduled to be executed by lethal injection on Dec. 11, 2020, at the Federal Correctional Complex, Terre Haute, Indiana."