Second day of Vigo County COVID-19 clinic brings in even more people

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Health Department released numbers for the second day of its COVID-19 drive-thru clinic at the fairgrounds in Vigo County.

The numbers show more people took advantage of the clinic on its second day than its first.

On Tuesday, the health department says they tested 422 people for COVID-19, and 76 people received the vaccine.

That's up from the 355 people who were tested on Monday and the 66 who received the vaccine,

The clinic continues through Wednesday evening at 8 pm at the fairgrounds.

On Tuesday, News 10's Kit Hanley reported cars were lined up before the clinic even opened.

If you can't make it to the drive-thru event, check out this link to find a COVID-19 vaccination location closer to you.