Second confirmed coronavirus-related death in Indiana—state reaches 30 cases

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – There are now 30 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Indiana. The new cases involve two residents each in Marion, Franklin, and Lake Counties.
Indiana now has its second confirmed coronavirus-related death.
The patient from Johnson County is 60 years of age who had been hospitalized.
The Indiana State Department of Health announced the new cases Tuesday morning.
Lake and Franklin Counties did not have any confirmed cases before today.
