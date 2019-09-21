Second annual Coca-Cola Bottle Fest held in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Folks gathered in downtown Terre Haute Saturday to celebrate some local history.

The Birthplace of the Coca-Cola Bottle Festival took place on Wabash Avenue Saturday afternoon.

Folks got to check out some cool Coca-Cola memorabilia, food trucks and even a bounce house for the kiddos.

Organizer said events like this help show what downtown Terre Haute has to offer.

"We want to have an identidy, and so we are the birthplace of the Coca-Cola bottle. It's a great way to embrace our heritage. Embrace things that have happened, but also show other generations what we have and just do something fun on a beautiful day," said Katie Shane with the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce.

This was the second year for the festival.