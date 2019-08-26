Second Vigo County Menards location set to open Tuesday

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A new Menards is set to open on Tuesday on East Jessica Drive in Vigo County.
Menards currently has more than 300 location across the midwest.
This will be their second location in Vigo County.
Crews have been working on the new location all summer long.
The work includes a new traffic light on U.S. 41 and Woodsmall Drive.
Officials hope it will help regulate the traffic the new business creates.
