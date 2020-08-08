Second Saturday vendor's event

ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTHI)- The pandemic has been hard on small town vendors.

The Mansfield Village Country Store and Boardwalk offers this "second saturday" vendor event each month.

The vendors here say they've felt the impact of the pandemic, and life is just not the same.

"Going from doing a vendor event almost every weekend to none at all sometimes it's been kinda difficult. I've had to kind of refocus how i'm going to do my sales," said Melanie.

"Were all outside. We've got plenty room to social distance. The vendors are spread far enough apart. I mean, were doing everything we can but they're really worried about the virus, catching it, and being out in public and everything," said Annie.

Vendors say they are hopeful more events do not get canceled so they can continue to meet with customers.