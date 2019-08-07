Clear

Second Greene County Jail guard arrested in connection to sexual encounters with an inmate

A second guard at the Greene County jail has been arrested in an incident involving an alleged sexual encounter with an inmate.

According to court documents, police have arrested guard David LaPray.

This is after guard Chad Ray was arrested for an alleged sexual relationship with inmate Kayla Sims back in July.

During LaPray's initial interview with investigators, he reportedly said he did not know about any sexual misconduct between Ray and Sims, adding during the alleged incidents he was stationed in the tower.

A short time later, Indiana State Police interviewed LaPray again using a polygraph machine.

Police say the results of that test said he was not being truthful when answering questions.

LINK | GREENE COUNTY JAIL GUARD ADMITS TO SEXUAL RELATIONSHIP WITH AN INMATE, COURT DOCUMENTS ALLEGE

Police told him he failed the lie detector test and gave him the chance to be truthful.

Court documents say LaPray told investigators Ray confided in him about receiving oral sex from Sims.

They say LaPray knew this when he let Ray be alone with Sims for a second time.

LaPray was charged with aiding in sexual misconduct, a class five felony.

Ray is facing a charge of sexual misconduct.

