Second Dunkin Donuts expected to open in Terre Haute - here's where

A coffee and donut chain has plans to open a second location in Terre Haute.

Posted: Jan 2, 2020 12:42 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A coffee and donut chain has plans to open a second location in Terre Haute.

On Thursday, News 10 spoke with Dave Patel. He's one of the franchise owners for Dunkin Donuts in Terre Haute.

He told us the company is looking to add a second location on Lafayette Avenue near Fort Harrison, on the city's north side.

Right now officials are still looking into state permits, but they say the new location could be open by the end of April.

It would employ around 15 people.

Patel said they will have to open three locations as part of the franchisee rules - however, they are not looking into the third location right now.

