Second Bloomfield woman to plead guilty for charges related to US Capitol insurrection

BLOOMFIELD, Ind. (WTHI) - A second Bloomfield, Indiana resident will plead guilty to charges related to the January 6 insurrection of the United States Capitol.

Attorneys for Donna Sue Bissey indicated she would plead guilty on July 19. They've asked a federal judge to convert a status hearing to a plea hearing.

The terms of that plea agreement were not disclosed.

Last week, Anna Morgan Lloyd pleaded guilty to her charges stemming from the insurrection.

Both women were at the capitol.

In Morgan Lloyd's case, the government said she did not attack any officers or destroy property, but she did receive a sentence of probation, restitution, and community service.