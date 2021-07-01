Clear

Second Bloomfield woman to plead guilty for charges related to US Capitol insurrection

A second Bloomfield, Indiana resident will plead guilty to charges related to the January 6 insurrection of the United States Capitol.

Posted: Jul 1, 2021 2:11 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

BLOOMFIELD, Ind. (WTHI) - A second Bloomfield, Indiana resident will plead guilty to charges related to the January 6 insurrection of the United States Capitol.

Attorneys for Donna Sue Bissey indicated she would plead guilty on July 19. They've asked a federal judge to convert a status hearing to a plea hearing.

Related Coverage

Two Bloomfield women accused of alleged involvement in the insurrection at the US Capitol appear in court

Federal government proposes a plea agreement for Bloomfield woman accused of taking part in U.S. Capital violence

'...a savage display of violence' Bloomfield woman sentenced for her part in January 6 US Capitol riot

The terms of that plea agreement were not disclosed.

Last week, Anna Morgan Lloyd pleaded guilty to her charges stemming from the insurrection.

Both women were at the capitol.

In Morgan Lloyd's case, the government said she did not attack any officers or destroy property, but she did receive a sentence of probation, restitution, and community service.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
85° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 89°
Robinson
Partly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 88°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
83° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 84°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 85°
Casey
Partly Cloudy
83° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 86°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
85° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 89°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
85° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 89°
Heavy rain early today!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Thursday: Scattered thundershowers. High: 82°

Image

Vaccinating the Homeless in Vigo County

Image

Prettyman ready to lead Saint Mary-of-the-Woods

Image

Rick's Rallies

Image

They came after us Local Union threatens to strike as short term agreement reached

Image

Overnight: Scattered showers and storms, warm and humid. Low: 70°

Image

Vermillion County is working to provide high-speed internet county wide - here's how you can help

Image

they came after us Local Union threatens to strike as short term agreement reached

Image

Jasper County experience it's first day with no reported COVID-19 cases in the community

Image

A 1967 Terre Haute unsolved murder is back in the spotlight as police exhume the victim's body

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trace Adkins: The Way I Wanna Go Tour

Image

Local officials react to setback in Terre Haute casino process

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Avoid phony Amazon calls

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Social media influencer ruse

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Beware of knock-off car seats

Image

Police make arrests in deadly shooting case

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Fake change-of-address websites

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Fraudsters claim Apple iCloud breach to steal your info

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Schemes target military families

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Avoid Zoom phishing

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1391739

Reported Deaths: 25660
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook55700110492
DuPage925651321
Will770301037
Lake684511022
Kane59547811
Winnebago34193510
Madison31139532
McHenry29205296
St. Clair28553519
Peoria23474343
Champaign21153156
Sangamon19155240
McLean18562190
Tazewell17245306
Rock Island15258329
Kankakee14601217
Kendall1330699
LaSalle12795251
Macon11013212
DeKalb10156121
Vermilion10053145
Adams8803127
Williamson7646134
Whiteside7206174
Boone684578
Ogle623084
Grundy599578
Clinton579691
Coles5779101
Knox5660156
Jackson511765
Henry507970
Livingston490891
Woodford485982
Stephenson483885
Macoupin480289
Effingham477173
Franklin455378
Marion4530117
Jefferson4446122
Monroe439994
Lee419254
Randolph417187
Fulton405259
Logan399764
Morgan396582
Christian384475
Montgomery380074
Bureau379285
Fayette322755
Perry320360
Iroquois315868
McDonough294051
Jersey272352
Douglas260936
Saline260757
Lawrence241027
Shelby232838
Union230341
Crawford214525
Bond208724
Cass203927
Ford189350
Clark185033
Warren184849
Pike183353
Jo Daviess183024
Hancock182331
Wayne182153
Carroll178637
Edgar177241
Richland176940
White170726
Washington165125
Moultrie163728
De Witt157329
Mason155345
Piatt152614
Clay150543
Mercer149934
Johnson148316
Greene145634
Wabash137112
Massac136340
Cumberland130319
Menard125512
Jasper116718
Marshall108319
Hamilton84416
Schuyler7837
Brown7506
Pulaski7037
Stark64824
Edwards58412
Calhoun5312
Henderson52914
Scott4921
Putnam4873
Alexander47611
Gallatin4704
Hardin39112
Pope3314
Unassigned532433
Out of IL10

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 753927

Reported Deaths: 13850
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1035391791
Lake560931016
Allen41820693
St. Joseph37041566
Hamilton36711423
Elkhart29472462
Tippecanoe23001229
Vanderburgh22644401
Porter19398327
Johnson18523389
Hendricks17753318
Clark13248196
Madison13213344
Vigo12655253
LaPorte12448222
Monroe12268177
Delaware10990198
Howard10393225
Kosciusko9652123
Hancock8606147
Bartholomew8180157
Warrick7882156
Floyd7827180
Grant7264180
Wayne7174201
Boone7025104
Morgan6784141
Marshall6250116
Dubois6227118
Cass6035110
Dearborn590678
Henry5906111
Noble582789
Jackson509677
Shelby503496
Lawrence4779123
Gibson447295
Clinton445755
Montgomery442390
Harrison441875
DeKalb441685
Whitley407544
Huntington403781
Steuben402359
Miami397969
Jasper390655
Knox378991
Putnam374161
Wabash362483
Ripley348170
Adams345756
Jefferson336586
White334453
Daviess3051100
Wells296181
Decatur290092
Greene287285
Fayette284964
Posey274935
LaGrange273872
Scott270758
Clay268848
Washington246637
Randolph245483
Jennings235449
Spencer234631
Starke228259
Fountain225748
Sullivan215543
Owen213758
Fulton204343
Jay201332
Carroll194121
Orange188655
Perry187337
Rush176126
Vermillion176044
Franklin170535
Tipton167447
Parke149816
Pike138534
Blackford136332
Pulaski120948
Newton117036
Brown104443
Benton104314
Crawford102516
Martin92015
Warren85115
Switzerland8198
Union72810
Ohio57911
Unassigned0424