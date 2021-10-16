Second Annual Wabashiki Wetlands Walk/Run aims to raise money for local clinic

TERRE HAUTE, Ind.- The 2nd annual Wabashiki Wetlands Walk/Run took place Saturday.

The two-mile walk goes toward the construction of the Valley Professionals Clinic and Pharmacy of West Terre Haute.

The new clinic will help to give access to primary care in the West Vigo area.

It will include behavioral health, a pharmacy, dentistry services, a chiropractor, and more.

Organizers say this is a game-changer for the residents of West Terre Haute!

"Certainly West Vigo seems like an underserved area so we're going to help build that up," nurse practitioner Lisa Tincher said.

There is not a specific opening date for the clinic as of right now, but we will continue to keep you updated both on-air and online as more information becomes available.