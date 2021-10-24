Vigo County YMCA - 2nd Annual Haunted Halls

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Many local organizations gathered to deck the haunted halls over at the Vigo YMCA.

The 2nd Annual Haunted Halls event took place Saturday.

It featured the Terre Haute Fire Department, Police Department, Toys For Tots, and several others.

Community members dressed up in spooky costumes and made their way throughout the Y -- to greet each organization and receive handfuls of candy!

Organizers say this is a fun and festive opportunity to learn more about important resources in our community!

"First of all the smile on the kids' faces makes it all worth while, but I love getting our community together. Whether that be organizations, Police Dept., having the Mayor out there...so people can see him," YMCA Youth Director Cayce Evans said.

There was also a voting station at the end of the candy route where children could vote for their favorite room!