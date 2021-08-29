Seat belt saves local man's life

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One local man's seatbelt saves his life after a major vehicle crash in Clay County.

On Sunday at 7:30 AM, Indiana State Police (ISP) responded to a car crash on Interstate 70 near the 27-mile marker.

They say 46-year-old Jon D. Bachelor from Brazil, Indiana, was driving on I-70 when he lost control of his car.

The car then left the interstate and hit the median. Police say this led to the vehicle rolling several times before landing on its passenger side.

Bachelor was injured and had heavy bleeding from one of his arms.

ISP says Sergeant Robinson cut away the seat belt and quickly wrapped it around his arm like a tourniquet device. This helps stop the flow of blood through a vein or artery.

Police say this immediate action by Sergeant Robinson possibly saved Bachelor's life.

Bachelor was then flown via a medical helicopter to a hospital in Indianapolis.

The Indiana State Police wants to remind all drivers and passengers to wear their seat belts.

“It was good that the driver was wearing his seat belt," Sergeant Robinson said. "It kept him secured in his seat, which prevented him from being ejected from the vehicle. The situation could have been so much worse."