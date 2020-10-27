TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - If you've recently found yourself with consistent sadness or energy loss, it may be more than the winter blues.

The change in seasons can be a beautiful sight. However, daylight saving time is approaching this weekend, and setting our clocks back can do more than make our evenings darker. Especially for those who struggle with what's called "seasonal affective disorder."

Seasonal affective disorder is a form of depression that typically occurs in the fall and winter months. Dr. Sally Walter, an assistant psychology professor at Indiana State University in Terre Haute, says the loss of sunlight and change in your circadian rhythm can impact your overall mood.

"People tend to sleep more during this time. We don't have the serotonin levels that we had during the summertime. Those serotonin levels are those feel-good, happy hormones that go through, so we need to increase those," said Walter.

Some natural ways to help increase your serotonin levels are exercise, socializing, and natural sunlight exposure.

If you find that your symptoms are severe, it's crucial that you seek help from your mental health physician.