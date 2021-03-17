Clear

Sears COVID Vaccination location to change on Monday

The Sears location providing COVID-19 vaccines in Vigo County will be changing on Monday, March 22, 2021.

Posted: Mar 17, 2021 8:46 PM
Updated: Mar 17, 2021 9:10 PM
Posted By: Emily Pike

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Starting on Monday, March 22, 2021, the Sears location for Vigo County that has been giving the COVID-19 vaccine will be changing locations. 

The new location is at Terre Haute Regional Hospital.  

Some Wabash Valley residents set to get their vaccine were notified by a text message from the Indiana State Department of Health.
News 10 was able to confirm this location change. 

Joni Wise, an administrator with the Vigo County Health Department explains, "They’re moving for a couple of reasons. One, it’s not air-conditioned. Two, it leaks when it rains." 

To sign up for your COVID-19 vaccine, sign up online at ourshot.in.gov.
You can also call 2-1-1.

Terre Haute Regional Hospital address: 3901 S 7th St, Terre Haute, IN 47802

