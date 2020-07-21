Searching for answers after death of local dog

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Many of you are still looking for answers, that's after a dog died in a Terre Haute home.

Over the weekend we received reports from neighbors who say they called the Terre Haute Police Department, code enforcement, and the Terre Haute Humane Society but nothing was done

According to neighbors, they thought the home was abandoned with the dog still inside. Leaving the animal with no food or water during the time.

In a situation like this, when it comes to the loss of a life you want to know how it happened... why it happened... and who's responsible.

News 10 went digging for answers.

We spoke with Sarah Valentine, the manager at the Terre Haute Humane Society.

According to Valentine, the dog was originally adopted from the shelter.

This means if reported properly the dog could have been returned to the shelter with no questions asked.

When it came to saving the dog after reports of distress, Valentine says they couldn't break into the home for legal reasons.

"We can't just go out and go banging on the door or busting a door down, we're not allowed to do anything off the property. If there's an animal on our property somebody has let go or let out of the neighborhood we can get it... but if it's off the property it's out of our hands," Valentine explained.

Despite the want to help, Valentine says she's heartbroken over the outcome.

"We want every animal that comes through our facility, we want them to get back into their home if possible with their people or if possible into a new home and this is just awful there is no other word to describe it. We hurt."

News 10 also reached out to the Terre Haute Police Department.

THPD referred us to code enforcement. This was their response on the issue:

"Code Enforcement was called and checked on the dog on Monday, June 29. At that time, the dog appeared in good shape and well taken care of. There were two messages left with Code Enforcement this past weekend, however since Code Enforcement works Monday-Friday the messages were not received until this morning. The home is not abandoned as the tenant is still living there. Code Enforcement is actively investigating this incident."

The owners of the dog did not speak with us on this issue.

However, if you do suspect something of this nature, it's critical to report it.

If Code Enforcement cannot be reached and it is an emergent situation, they encourage people to call Central Dispatch at 812-232-1311.