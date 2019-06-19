Photo Gallery 5 Images
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - An investigation is underway after police say a group of suspects hid out in Honey Creek Mall until closing time and then battered a security guard.
The incident happened on Saturday night.
According to the Terre Haute Police Department, two people hid inside the Vendor's Village store inside the mall for several hours, until closing time.
After the mall closed, the suspects reportedly started to gather several items, until they were spotted by a mall guard.
The pair allegedly battered the guard and broke down a set of doors before exiting the mall.
Police say they left the scene in a gray Honda minivan with Pennsylvania plates.
The van was driven by a third suspect.
Officers found the crashed minivan near U.S. 41 and Jessica Drive.
The suspects had already left the scene.
The two suspects inside the mall were described as one Hispanic male and one Hispanic female. The driver of the van was described as a Hispanic male.
If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 812-238-STOP or police directly at 812-244-2234.
Related Content
- Search underway after group hides out inside Honey Creek Mall until closing time, batters security guard
- Another store closes for good inside Honey Creek Mall
- Honey Creek Mall store officially closes
- New store holds grand opening inside Honey Creek Mall
- New business moving into Honey Creek Mall
- New store opens in Honey Creek Mall
- Santa arrives at Honey Creek Mall
- Honey Creek Mall's Sears location set to close
- Signage shows another Honey Creek Mall store set to close
- New VA Clinic to go behind Honey Creek Mall, preparations underway to build $25 million facility