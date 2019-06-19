Clear
SEVERE WX : Flash Flood Warning View Alerts

Search underway after group hides out inside Honey Creek Mall until closing time, batters security guard

An investigation is underway after police say a group of suspects hid out in Honey Creek Mall until closing time and then battered a security guard.

Posted: Jun 19, 2019 2:28 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

Photo Gallery 5 Images

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - An investigation is underway after police say a group of suspects hid out in Honey Creek Mall until closing time and then battered a security guard.

The incident happened on Saturday night.

According to the Terre Haute Police Department, two people hid inside the Vendor's Village store inside the mall for several hours, until closing time.

After the mall closed, the suspects reportedly started to gather several items, until they were spotted by a mall guard.

The pair allegedly battered the guard and broke down a set of doors before exiting the mall.

Police say they left the scene in a gray Honda minivan with Pennsylvania plates.

The van was driven by a third suspect.

Officers found the crashed minivan near U.S. 41 and Jessica Drive.

The suspects had already left the scene.

The two suspects inside the mall were described as one Hispanic male and one Hispanic female. The driver of the van was described as a Hispanic male.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 812-238-STOP or police directly at 812-244-2234.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 70°
Robinson
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 71°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 83°
Rockville
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 70°
Casey
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 73°
Brazil
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 70°
Marshall
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 70°
Strong-to-severe showers and storms ahead!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

The controversial debate continues for the Vigo County Jail

Image

Crossroads Repertory Theatre

Image

Showers and storms. Possible strong storms with heavy rainfall. High: 81°

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

POST 346

Image

More storms in the forecast

Image

Greene County leaders sign disaster declaration after weekend storms

Image

Six people were hurt after an accident involving an Indiana Department of Transportation truck in Pu

Image

Illinois is cracking down on texting and driving

Image

Group works to remove the stigma attached to addiction

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

National Weather Service visiting areas hit with severe weather

${article.thumbnail.title}

New report shows Eighth and Ninth Streets should remain one-way

Image

Joy of Inclusion: Special Olympics athletes share what the games mean to them

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cadet injured in wreck is healing and back at training camp according to father

${article.thumbnail.title}

New recruits graduate academy as community honors fallen firefighters

Image

ISU considering tuition hike, public forum set for this week

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Harry Potter' will soon add 4 new e-books to the wizarding world

${article.thumbnail.title}

October criminal record expungement event set in Springfield