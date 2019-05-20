Clear

Search for missing Terre Haute man comes to an end as crews 'exhaust' search efforts

On Sunday, Indiana Conservation Officers and the Vigo County Emergency Management Agency led an extensive search of the Wabash River.

May. 20, 2019
Posted By: Staff Report

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The search for a missing Terre Haute man has come to an end.

Earlier this year, 22-year-old Trevor Hane went missing from Fairbanks Park.

That happened on February 13th.

More than 50 searchers scaled the river, from Terre Haute to New Harmony.

Since February, hundreds of hours have been spent conducting boat -based surface searches.

Conservation Officers say, at this point, search efforts have been exhausted.

As water levels fluctuate, officers ask that the public remain vigilant.

If you have any information, contact Crime Stoppers at 812-238-STOP.

