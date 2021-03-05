Search for property damage suspect

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Greene County Sheriff's Department is asking for your help with finding the person responsible for doing property damage.

It happened between 10:30 and 10:45 Thursday night.

The incident was on East State Road 54 near East Hobieville Road.

Police say a SUV struck another vehicle, causing extensive damage.

The driver then left the scene.

The suspect vehicle is a silver Cadillac SUV.

It should have heavy front-end damage.

Anyone with information about this incident or the driver and/or vehicle should call the Greene County Sheriff's Department.

Their number is (812) 384-4411