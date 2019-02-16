Search for armed and dangerous suspect underway

MARTIN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Officials in Martin County are searching for a man they say shot at an officer.

The Martin County Sheriff's Office says it's looking for 30-year-old James Robert Maple III.

They're looking for Maple III in relation to a shooting that happened early Saturday morning.

Officials say while fleeing on foot, the suspect fired multiple rounds at an officer.

Maple III was last spotted on foot in the area of 9345 Mill Road in Shoals.

The office says Maple III is considered armed and extremely dangerous. Officials say if you see him, do not attempt to approach him.

You're to contact the Martin County Sheriff's Office at 812-247-3726 or call 911.