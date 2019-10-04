Clear

Search for a missing man in Clark County, Ill. continues

The search for a missing man continues in Clark County Illinois.

Posted: Oct 4, 2019 5:56 PM
Posted By: Sarah Lehman

CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) -- The search party out in Martinsville, Illinois has been working tirelessly since they got the call Wednesday. They're using all their resources to find this man. His name is Charles Egner. He's 66 years old and was last seen this past Wednesday afternoon. That's before he went out to go hunting.

Egner is from Florida. He was visiting the area to see family and hunt.

According to conservation police, Egner does suffer from dementia-related health issues.

This means they can't be exactly sure which way he could have gone or where he could be now.

Police say they started their search late Wednesday night, wrapped up around 2 am Thursday, and then got back out a few hours later to start looking again.

Search and rescue crews from all around the Wabash Valley are stepping up to help. That's something sergeant Brian McReynolds said is always helpful.

"There's a lot of help from the adjacent counties including the Vigo County search and rescue from Indiana," he said. "In the rural areas, and especially areas this large, to get the resources we need we have to have mutual aid and get assistance from other agencies. So, it's vitally important that we come together and help each other when these events happen." McReynolds said. 

There were so many people out in the Martinsville Illinois area. Even just driving down the street there were countless searchers on the side of the road and in the surrounding woods. 

They have dogs, horses, drones, ATVs, people on foot and much more to try and find Egner.

McReynolds said they can use help from you too.

"There's some unknowns of direction or where he would travel or where he would know to go. If anyone sees a hunter wondering the road or see someone on their property they don't believe belongs you know to call in," he said. "Or if they gave someone a ride that's a 60-year-old male who fits that description we would like to be called immediately."

Mcreynolds said as of right now they are going to continue to look for Egner. He said they have some bodies of water around the are they are going to start looking in as well.

If you have any tips or know anything that could help, you're asking to call the Clark County Sheriff's office at (217) 826-6393. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 66°
Robinson
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 67°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 64°
Rockville
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 66°
Casey
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 65°
Brazil
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 66°
Marshall
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 66°
A Great Saturday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Hey Kevin 10-4

Image

Self-driving trucks raising concerns for some local drivers

Image

‘Food is not trash’: Program re-distributes food across the Wabash Valley

Image

Community Connect event offers people a hand with various services

Image

Oblong eyes referendum for marijuana dispensary ban

Image

Friday Early Forecast

Image

Racers rev up for an uphill battle in Newport

Image

Rose-Hulman students get ready for annual 'outhouse' themed tradition

Image

Parke County teacher resigns assistant, fired in connection to allegations of an inappropriate relat

Image

Search continues for missing man in Clark County

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Public offers ideas for VCSC budget cuts, new revenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

Handlers remember K-9 partners at special service

${article.thumbnail.title}

Voice of WTHI-TV, Ed Hopkins, dies at 68

${article.thumbnail.title}

Be patient, slow down for farm equipment this harvest season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Clinic searching for dogs to participate in stem cell study to treat arthritis

${article.thumbnail.title}

More police, fewer tents at this year's ISU Homecoming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teachers from Spain to work in Illinois in exchange program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana launches youth-oriented anti-vaping campaign

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourners gather for funeral of Illinois state trooper

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sports betting on in Indiana, governor bets on home teams