Search continues for suspect in Christmas day storage unit homicide

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Police are still searching for the suspect in a Christmas day homicide.

That suspect is Philip Atterson.

Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse says he may be armed and should be considered dangerous.

Police say Atterson could be driving a silver Chevy Cobalt or silver Dodge Caliber. He could be in either Terre Haute or Indianapolis.

Sarah Henderson was found dead inside of a storage unit on Christmas day.

The storage units are along east Springhill Drive in Vigo County.

If you have any information on Atterson's location, call 911 or Crimestoppers at 812-238-STOP.