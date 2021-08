JASPER COUNTY, IL (WTHI) - The Jasper County Sheriff's Department is asking for your help with finding a missing woman.

Bethany Ruby Bower was last seen near Newton, Illinois on July 28th.

Bower is a 38-year-old white female.

She is 5'8" and weighs between 130 and 140 pounds.

Bower has short brown hair and hazel eyes.

If you have any information about where she might be, contact the Jasper County Sheriff at 618-783-8477.