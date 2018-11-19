Search continues for missing teen

GREENE COUNTY, ind. (WTHI) - The Greene County, Indiana Sheriff's Department is asking for your help with finding a missing teen.

Keara Devae Analiece Wickline, 14, was last known to be in the Bloomington area at around 6:30 Sunday evening.

She was at Highland Village Park on the city's west side.

If you have any information on Keara, call the Greene County Sheriff's Department at 812-384-4411, option 1.