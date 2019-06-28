Search continues for man wanted in connection to Clay/Parke County police chase, one arrested

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One person was arrested and police are searching for a second in connection to a Thursday night police chase.
According to police, the Clay County Sheriff's Office tried to pull over a vehicle in Brazil that was reported stolen in Vigo County.
The driver of the vehicle sped up and led them on a chase that entered Parke County.
Police said the engine in that vehicle failed, prompting a man who they believe to be 31-year-old Joshua Johnson from Terre Haute to jump out and run into a wooded area.
A second person in the vehicle, 25-year-old Megan Pittsenbarger, of Brazil, was immediately arrested.
Police searched for Johnson for several hours, using a K9 and a drone, but ultimately called off the search.
If you know where Johnson is, you are asked to call the Clay County Sheriff's Office at 812-446-2535.
Pittsenbarger was charged with criminal conversion, obstruction of justice, and assisting a criminal.
