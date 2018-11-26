Search continues for Clinton Casey's armed robbery suspect

CLINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - We have new details as police continue to search for an armed robbery suspect.
The robbery happened at Casey's General Store on Western Avene in Clinton.
Police say around 2:00 a.m. on Thanksgiving, two masked men, armed with shotguns demanded money from the cashier.
The duo took an unspecified amount of money and a box of cigarettes before leaving the store.
Police say a chase in a stolen truck ended near the Terre Town baseball field.
Caleb McCullough was arrested and charged with armed robbery with a deadly weapon.
A second suspect is still at large.
If you have any information about his identity or where he is...call Crime Stoppers at 812-238-STOP.
